Moes ZTS-EUR-C

ModelZTS-EUR-C
VendorMoes
DescriptionZigbee + RF curtain switch
Exposescover (state, position), backlight, calibration, motor_reversal, linkquality
PictureMoes ZTS-EUR-C

Notes

Calibration

Calibration procedure:

  1. Turn calibration on
  2. Move cover completely up (open)
  3. Press stop
  4. Close cover
  5. Press stop when closed
  6. Turn calibration off

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Backlight (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: OFF, ON.

Calibration (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: OFF, ON.

Motor_reversal (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: OFF, ON.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.