TuYa ZTH05Z

ModelZTH05Z
VendorTuYa
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, temperature_periodic_report, humidity_periodic_report, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZTH05Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature unit (enum)

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Max temperature alarm (numeric)

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature alarm (numeric)

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Max humidity alarm (numeric)

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Min humidity alarm (numeric)

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature alarm (enum)

Temperature alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: lower_alarm, upper_alarm, cancel.

Humidity alarm (enum)

Humidity alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: lower_alarm, upper_alarm, cancel.

Temperature periodic report (numeric)

Temp periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity periodic report (numeric)

Humidity periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.