# TuYa ZTH05Z

Model ZTH05Z Vendor TuYa Description Temperature and humidity sensor Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, temperature_periodic_report, humidity_periodic_report, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature unit (enum)

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

# Max temperature alarm (numeric)

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Min temperature alarm (numeric)

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max humidity alarm (numeric)

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Min humidity alarm (numeric)

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature alarm (enum)

Temperature alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: lower_alarm , upper_alarm , cancel .

# Humidity alarm (enum)

Humidity alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: lower_alarm , upper_alarm , cancel .

# Temperature periodic report (numeric)

Temp periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Humidity periodic report (numeric)

Humidity periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .