TuYa ZTH05Z
|Model
|ZTH05Z
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, temperature_periodic_report, humidity_periodic_report, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Max temperature alarm (numeric)
Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature alarm (numeric)
Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max humidity alarm (numeric)
Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Min humidity alarm (numeric)
Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature alarm (enum)
Temperature alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm,
cancel.
Humidity alarm (enum)
Humidity alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm,
cancel.
Temperature periodic report (numeric)
Temp periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity periodic report (numeric)
Humidity periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.