Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZTH01

ModelZTH01
VendorTuYa
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery_state, battery_low, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZTH01

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery_state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.