Linkind ZS232000178

Model ZS232000178 Vendor Linkind Description 1-key remote control Exposes action, battery, battery_low Picture

Uses a CR2032 battery.

Factory reset the remote by removing the battery cover and pressing and holding the reset button for 10 seconds. You must squeeze the sides of the remote together so that the switch does not engage while pressing reset button until the LED flashes. The LED on the front will blink red and the device is ready to pair.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .