Linkind ZS232000178

ModelZS232000178
VendorLinkind
Description1-key remote control
Exposesaction, battery, battery_low
PictureLinkind ZS232000178

Notes

Battery Type

Uses a CR2032 battery.

Pairing

Factory reset the remote by removing the battery cover and pressing and holding the reset button for 10 seconds. You must squeeze the sides of the remote together so that the switch does not engage while pressing reset button until the LED flashes. The LED on the front will blink red and the device is ready to pair.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.