Linkind ZS232000178
|Model
|ZS232000178
|Vendor
|Linkind
|Description
|1-key remote control
|Exposes
|action, battery, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Battery Type
Uses a CR2032 battery.
Pairing
Factory reset the remote by removing the battery cover and pressing and holding the reset button for 10 seconds. You must squeeze the sides of the remote together so that the switch does not engage while pressing reset button until the LED flashes. The LED on the front will blink red and the device is ready to pair.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.