# Linkind ZS230002

Model ZS230002 Vendor Linkind Description 5-key smart bulb dimmer switch light remote control Exposes battery, battery_low, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , color_temperature_move , color_move , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , brightness_move_to_level , color_temperature_move_up , color_temperature_move_down .