Leviton ZS057-D0Z

Model ZS057-D0Z Vendor Leviton Description Wall switch, 0-10V dimmer, 120-277V, Lumina™ RF Exposes light (state, brightness), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .