Zigbee2MQTT

Leviton ZS057-D0Z

ModelZS057-D0Z
VendorLeviton
DescriptionWall switch, 0-10V dimmer, 120-277V, Lumina™ RF
Exposeslight (state, brightness), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, linkquality
PictureLeviton ZS057-D0Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Ballast_minimum_level (numeric)

Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254.

Ballast_maximum_level (numeric)

Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.