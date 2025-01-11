Arteco ZS-302Z

ModelZS-302Z
VendorArteco
DescriptionSoil moisture sensor
Exposeswater_warning, battery_state, soil_moisture, temperature, humidity, illuminance, soil_sampling, soil_calibration, humidity_calibration, illuminance_calibration, temperature_calibration, soil_warning
PictureArteco ZS-302Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Water warning (enum)

Water shortage warning. Value can be found in the published state on the water_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, alarm.

Battery state (enum)

low: 16.67%, middle:16.68-83.33%, high: 83.34-100%. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Soil moisture (numeric)

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Soil sampling (numeric)

Soil humidity sampling. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_sampling property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Soil calibration (numeric)

Soil Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance calibration (numeric)

Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is lx.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Soil warning (numeric)

Soil water shortage humidity value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_warning": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.