Excellux ZS-300TF

ModelZS-300TF
VendorExcellux
DescriptionSoil fertility sensor
Exposeswater_warning, soil_fertility_warning, battery, soil_moisture, soil_fertility, temperature, humidity, illuminance, report_period, soil_calibration, humidity_calibration, illuminance_calibration, temperature_calibration, soil_warning, soil_fertility_calibration, soil_fertility_set_v0, soil_fertility_set_v1
PictureExcellux ZS-300TF

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Water warning (enum)

Water shortage warning. Value can be found in the published state on the water_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, alarm.

Soil fertility warning (enum)

Soil fertility warning. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_fertility_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, low, high.

Battery (numeric)

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Soil moisture (numeric)

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Soil fertility (numeric)

Soil fertility value,between 0-5000. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_fertility property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000. The unit of this value is μS/cm.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Report period (numeric)

sensor reporting period. Value can be found in the published state on the report_period property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200. The unit of this value is S.

Soil calibration (numeric)

Soil Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance calibration (numeric)

Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -15 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is lux.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Soil warning (numeric)

Soil water shortage humidity value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_warning": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Soil fertility calibration (numeric)

Soil Fertility Calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_fertility_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_fertility_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is μS/cm.

Soil fertility set v0 (numeric)

When the soil fertility value is lower than what threshold should a warning be issued. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_fertility_set_v0 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_fertility_set_v0": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000. The unit of this value is μS/cm.

Soil fertility set v1 (numeric)

When the soil fertility value is lower than what threshold should a warning be issued. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_fertility_set_v1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_fertility_set_v1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000. The unit of this value is μS/cm.