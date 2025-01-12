Arteco ZP-301Z

Model ZP-301Z Vendor Arteco Description PIR motion sensor light with night light function Exposes presence, battery_value, illuminance, brightness_value, presence_time, presence_delay, illuminance_trigger, detection_cycle Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Human presence detected. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

battery value in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

When the light brightness is activated after the lights are turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_value": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

How long to wait before turning on the lights after detecting a person and meeting the light conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s .

How long after no one is detected will the lights turn off. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is s .

Detection is only allowed when the illuminance is less than the current value.. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_trigger property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_trigger": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 .