Arteco ZP-301Z
|Model
|ZP-301Z
|Vendor
|Arteco
|Description
|PIR motion sensor light with night light function
|Exposes
|presence, battery_value, illuminance, brightness_value, presence_time, presence_delay, illuminance_trigger, detection_cycle
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Human presence detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery value (numeric)
battery value in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Brightness value (numeric)
When the light brightness is activated after the lights are turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Presence time (numeric)
How long to wait before turning on the lights after detecting a person and meeting the light conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s.
Presence delay (numeric)
How long after no one is detected will the lights turn off. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
s.
Illuminance trigger (numeric)
Detection is only allowed when the illuminance is less than the current value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_trigger property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_trigger": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000.
Detection cycle (numeric)
How often is the battery level and illuminance detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_cycle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_cycle": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1200. The unit of this value is
s.