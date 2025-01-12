Arteco ZP-301Z

ModelZP-301Z
VendorArteco
DescriptionPIR motion sensor light with night light function
Exposespresence, battery_value, illuminance, brightness_value, presence_time, presence_delay, illuminance_trigger, detection_cycle
PictureArteco ZP-301Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Human presence detected. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Battery value (numeric)

battery value in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Brightness value (numeric)

When the light brightness is activated after the lights are turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Presence time (numeric)

How long to wait before turning on the lights after detecting a person and meeting the light conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is s.

Presence delay (numeric)

How long after no one is detected will the lights turn off. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is s.

Illuminance trigger (numeric)

Detection is only allowed when the illuminance is less than the current value.. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_trigger property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_trigger": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000.

Detection cycle (numeric)

How often is the battery level and illuminance detected. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_cycle property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_cycle": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1200. The unit of this value is s.