# Aqara ZNQBKG39LM

Model ZNQBKG39LM Vendor Aqara Description Smart wall switch Z1 (double rocker) Exposes switch (state), device_temperature, operation_mode, action, power_outage_memory, flip_indicator_light, led_disabled_night, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_top property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top": "ON"} , {"state_top": "OFF"} or {"state_top": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_top": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom": "ON"} , {"state_bottom": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom": ""} .

# Device temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Operation mode (enum, top endpoint)

Decoupled mode for top button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_top property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_top": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_top": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

# Operation mode (enum, bottom endpoint)

Decoupled mode for bottom button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_bottom property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_bottom": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_bottom": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single_top , double_top , single_bottom , double_bottom , single_both , double_both .

# Power outage memory (binary)

Enable/disable the power outage memory, this recovers the on/off mode after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true power outage memory is ON, if false OFF.

# Flip indicator light (binary)

After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the flip_indicator_light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"flip_indicator_light": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flip_indicator_light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON flip indicator light is ON, if OFF OFF.

# LED disabled night (binary)

Enable/disable the LED at night. Value can be found in the published state on the led_disabled_night property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_disabled_night": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_disabled_night": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true lED disabled night is ON, if false OFF.