Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi ZNQBKG31LM

ModelZNQBKG31LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara E1 3 gang switch (with neutral)
Exposesswitch (state), operation_mode, action, power_outage_memory, device_temperature, flip_indicator_light, linkquality
PictureXiaomi ZNQBKG31LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Switch (left endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"}, {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""}.

Switch (center endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_center property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_center": "ON"}, {"state_center": "OFF"} or {"state_center": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_center": ""}.

Switch (right endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"}, {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""}.

Operation_mode (enum, left endpoint)

Decoupled mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_left property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_left": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: control_relay, decoupled.

Operation_mode (enum, center endpoint)

Decoupled mode for center button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_center property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_center": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_center": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: control_relay, decoupled.

Operation_mode (enum, right endpoint)

Decoupled mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_right property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_right": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: control_relay, decoupled.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single_left, double_left, single_center, double_center, single_right, double_right, single_left_center, double_left_center, single_left_right, double_left_right, single_center_right, double_center_right, single_all, double_all.

Power_outage_memory (binary)

Enable/disable the power outage memory, this recovers the on/off mode after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true power_outage_memory is ON, if false OFF.

Device_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Flip_indicator_light (binary)

After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the flip_indicator_light property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"flip_indicator_light": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flip_indicator_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON flip_indicator_light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.