# Xiaomi ZNQBKG26LM

Model ZNQBKG26LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara smart wall switch H1M (with neutral, triple rocker) Exposes switch (state), operation_mode, action, device_temperature, flip_indicator_light, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"} , {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_center property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_center": "ON"} , {"state_center": "OFF"} or {"state_center": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_center": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"} , {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""} .

Decoupled mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_left": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Decoupled mode for center button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_center property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_center": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_center": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Decoupled mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_right": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single_left , double_left , single_center , double_center , single_right , double_right , single_left_center , double_left_center , single_left_right , double_left_right , single_center_right , double_center_right , single_all , double_all .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the flip_indicator_light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"flip_indicator_light": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flip_indicator_light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON flip_indicator_light is ON, if OFF OFF.