Xiaomi ZNQBKG26LM
|Model
|ZNQBKG26LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara smart wall switch H1M (with neutral, triple rocker)
|Exposes
|switch (state), operation_mode, action, device_temperature, flip_indicator_light, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
Switch (center endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_center property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_center": "ON"},
{"state_center": "OFF"} or
{"state_center": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_center": ""}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
Operation_mode (enum, left endpoint)
Decoupled mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Operation_mode (enum, center endpoint)
Decoupled mode for center button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_center property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_center": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_center": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Operation_mode (enum, right endpoint)
Decoupled mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_left,
double_left,
single_center,
double_center,
single_right,
double_right,
single_left_center,
double_left_center,
single_left_right,
double_left_right,
single_center_right,
double_center_right,
single_all,
double_all.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Flip_indicator_light (binary)
After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the
flip_indicator_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON flip_indicator_light is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.