Xiaomi ZNJLBL01LM
|Model
|ZNJLBL01LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara roller shade companion E1
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), battery, device_temperature, charging_status, motor_state, running, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi RSD-M01
Notes
Pairing
Hold the reset button, on the bottom of the device, for 5 seconds.
Pairing the device with a new bridge will not reset the fully open/closed position.
Fully open and fully closed positions
The rotation range (fully open and fully closed) can be reset by holding the both the up and down buttons for 3 seconds until the light turns blue.
Fully open position
The fully open position can be set by setting the shade to the desired position and then pressing the up button 5 times in succession. If successful the light turns blue and flashes 3 times.
Fully closed position
The fully closed position can be set by setting the shade to the desired position and then pressing the down button 5 times in succession. If successful the light turns blue and flashes 3 times.
Change button directions
If the up and down buttons are working in the oppsite direction of how your blinds opreate, they can be swapped by pressing the reset button 3 times. If successful the light turns solid blue for 1 second.
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Charging_status (binary)
The current charging status.. Value can be found in the published state on the
charging_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"charging_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true charging_status is ON, if
false OFF.
Motor_state (enum)
The current state of the motor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
declining,
rising,
pause,
blocked.
Running (binary)
Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
running property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true running is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.