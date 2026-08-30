Model ZNJLBL01LM Vendor Aqara Description Roller shade driver E1 Exposes cover (state, position), battery, device_temperature, charging_status, reverse_direction, motor_state, running, motor_speed Picture White-label Aqara RSD-M01

Hold the reset button, on the bottom of the device, for 5 seconds.

Pairing the device with a new bridge will not reset the fully open/closed position.

The rotation range (fully open and fully closed) can be reset by holding the both the up and down buttons for 3 seconds until the light turns blue.

The fully open position can be set by setting the shade to the desired position and then pressing the up button 5 times in succession. If successful the light turns blue and flashes 3 times.

The fully closed position can be set by setting the shade to the desired position and then pressing the down button 5 times in succession. If successful the light turns blue and flashes 3 times.

If the up and down buttons are working in the opposite direction of how your blinds operate, they can be swapped by pressing the reset button 3 times. If successful the light turns solid blue for 1 second.

In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

CC2530/CC2531: 20211115

CC1352/CC2652: 20211114

CC2538: 20211222

Conbee II: 0x26720700

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

The current charging status.. Value can be found in the published state on the charging_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"charging_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true charging status is ON, if false OFF.

Whether the curtain direction is inverted. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reverse_direction": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true reverse direction is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of the motor.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: closing , opening , stopped , blocked .

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.