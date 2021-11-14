# Xiaomi ZNJLBL01LM

Model ZNJLBL01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara roller shade companion E1 Exposes cover (state, position), battery, device_temperature, charging_status, motor_state, running, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi RSD-M01

Hold the reset button, on the bottom of the device, for 5 seconds.

Pairing the device with a new bridge will not reset the fully open/closed position.

# Fully open and fully closed positions

The rotation range (fully open and fully closed) can be reset by holding the both the up and down buttons for 3 seconds until the light turns blue.

# Fully open position

The fully open position can be set by setting the shade to the desired position and then pressing the up button 5 times in succession. If successful the light turns blue and flashes 3 times.

# Fully closed position

The fully closed position can be set by setting the shade to the desired position and then pressing the down button 5 times in succession. If successful the light turns blue and flashes 3 times.

# Change button directions

If the up and down buttons are working in the oppsite direction of how your blinds opreate, they can be swapped by pressing the reset button 3 times. If successful the light turns solid blue for 1 second.

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

The current charging status.. Value can be found in the published state on the charging_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"charging_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true charging_status is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of the motor.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: declining , rising , pause , blocked .

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.