Xiaomi ZNGZDJ11LM
|Model
|ZNGZDJ11LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara roller shade motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), running, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi SRSC-M01
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Running (binary)
Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
running property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true running is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.