# Xiaomi ZNGZDJ11LM

Model ZNGZDJ11LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara roller shade motor Exposes cover (state, position), running, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi SRSC-M01

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.