Aqara ZNCLDJ14LM

ModelZNCLDJ14LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionCurtain controller C2
Exposescover (state, position), reverse_direction, hand_open, running, motor_state, power_outage_count
PictureAqara ZNCLDJ14LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • limits_calibration: Recalibrate the position limits. The value must be one of calibrated, recalibrate, open, close

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Reverse direction (binary)

Whether the curtain direction is inverted. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reverse_direction": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true reverse direction is ON, if false OFF.

Hand open (binary)

Pulling curtains by hand starts the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the hand_open property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hand_open": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hand_open": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true hand open is ON, if false OFF.

Running (binary)

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.

Motor state (enum)

The current state of the motor.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: closing, opening, stopped.

Power outage count (numeric)

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.