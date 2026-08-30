Model ZNCLDJ14LM Vendor Aqara Description Curtain controller C2 Exposes cover (state, position), reverse_direction, hand_open, running, motor_state, power_outage_count Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

limits_calibration : Recalibrate the position limits. The value must be one of calibrated , recalibrate , open , close

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Whether the curtain direction is inverted. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reverse_direction": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true reverse direction is ON, if false OFF.

Pulling curtains by hand starts the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the hand_open property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hand_open": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hand_open": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true hand open is ON, if false OFF.

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of the motor.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: closing , opening , stopped .