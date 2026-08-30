Aqara ZNCLDJ14LM
|Model
|ZNCLDJ14LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Curtain controller C2
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), reverse_direction, hand_open, running, motor_state, power_outage_count
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
limits_calibration: Recalibrate the position limits. The value must be one of
calibrated,
recalibrate,
open,
close
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Reverse direction (binary)
Whether the curtain direction is inverted. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reverse_direction": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true reverse direction is ON, if
false OFF.
Hand open (binary)
Pulling curtains by hand starts the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the
hand_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hand_open": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hand_open": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true hand open is ON, if
false OFF.
Running (binary)
Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
running property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true running is ON, if
false OFF.
Motor state (enum)
The current state of the motor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
closing,
opening,
stopped.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.