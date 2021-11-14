Xiaomi ZNCLDJ12LM
|Model
|ZNCLDJ12LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara B1 curtain motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), battery, running, motor_state, power_outage_count, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
Configuration of device attributes
By publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured:
{
"options":{
"reverse_direction": xxx,
"hand_open": xxx,
"reset_limits": xxx
}
}
- reverse_direction: (
true/
false, default:
false). Device can be configured to act in an opposite direction.
- hand_open: (
true/
false, default:
true). By default motor starts rotating when you pull the curtain by hand. You can disable this behaviour.
- reset_limits: (
true/
false, default:
false). Reset the motor. When a path was cleared from obstacles.
You can send a subset of options, all options that won't be specified will be revered to default.
After changing
reverse_direction you will need to fully open and fully close the curtain so the motor will re-detect edges.
reverse_direction will get new state only after this recalibration.
Lost configuration on long power outage
If motor is used without battery it may lose configuration after long power outage. In that case you need to perform end stops calibration again publishing the following command sequence with topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{ "options": { "reset_limits": true } }
{ "state": "close" }
- Wait here for curtain closure.
{ "state": "open" }
Home Assistant automation example:
- alias: Calibrate curtain
trigger:
- platform: homeassistant
event: start
action:
- service: mqtt.publish
data:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set
payload: "{ 'options': { 'reset_limits': true } }"
- service: cover.close_cover
entity_id: cover.<COVER_ID>
- delay:
seconds: 13 #wait for closure complete
- service: cover.open_cover
entity_id: cover.<COVER_ID>
Motor leaves calibration mode automatically after it reaches the both open and close curtain position limits. Calibration is mandatory for proper position reporting and ability to set intermediate positions.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Running (binary)
Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
running property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true running is ON, if
false OFF.
Motor_state (enum)
The current state of the motor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
closing,
opening,
stop.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.