# Xiaomi ZNCLDJ11LM

Model ZNCLDJ11LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara curtain motor Exposes cover (state, position), running, motor_state, linkquality Picture

Hold button for about 5 seconds until blue light turn on.

If you need to reset device first, hold button longer until red light turn on.

# Configuration of device attributes

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured:

{ "options" : { "reverse_direction" : xxx , "hand_open" : xxx , "reset_limits" : xxx } }

reverse_direction : ( true / false , default: false ). Device can be configured to act in an opposite direction.

hand_open : ( true / false , default: true ). By default motor starts rotating when you pull the curtain by hand. You can disable this behaviour.

reset_limits: ( true / false , default: false ). Reset the motor. When a path was cleared from obstacles.

You can send a subset of options, all options that won't be specified will be revered to default.

After changing reverse_direction you will need to fully open and fully close the curtain so the motor will re-detect edges. reverse_direction will get new state only after this recalibration.

# Lost configuration on long power outage

If motor is used without battery it may lose configuration after long power outage. In that case you need to perform end stops calibration again publishing the following command sequence with topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "options": { "reset_limits": true } } { "state": "close" } Wait here for curtain closure. { "state": "open" }

Home Assistant automation example:

- alias : Calibrate curtain trigger : - platform : homeassistant event : start action : - service : mqtt.publish data : topic : zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME > /set payload : "{ \"options\": { \"reset_limits\": true } }" - service : cover.close_cover entity_id : cover.<COVER_ID > - delay : seconds : 13 - service : cover.open_cover entity_id : cover.<COVER_ID >

Motor leaves calibration mode automatically after it reaches the both open and close curtain position limits. Calibration is mandatory for proper position reporting and ability to set intermediate positions.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.

Motor state. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: stopped , opening , closing .