Aqara ZNCLDJ01LM

Model ZNCLDJ01LM Vendor Aqara Description Curtain controller C3 Exposes limits_calibration, automatic_calibration, cover (state, position), curtain_speed, manual_open_close, adaptive_pulling_speed, manual_stop, reverse_direction, status, last_manual_operation, curtain_position, traverse_time, calibration_status, calibrated, identify_beep, identify, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Calibrate the position limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"limits_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , end , reset .

Performs an automatic calibration process similar to Aqara’s method to set curtain limits.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: calibrate .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Speed of curtain movement. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"curtain_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Gently pull to open/close the curtain automatically. Value can be found in the published state on the manual_open_close property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"manual_open_close": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_open_close": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON manual open close is ON, if OFF OFF.

The faster/slower the curtain is pulled manually, the faster/slower the curtain will move. Value can be found in the published state on the adaptive_pulling_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"adaptive_pulling_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"adaptive_pulling_speed": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON adaptive pulling speed is ON, if OFF OFF.

Manually pulling the curtain during operation stops the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the manual_stop property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"manual_stop": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_stop": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON manual stop is ON, if OFF OFF.

Whether the curtain direction is inverted. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reverse_direction": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true reverse direction is ON, if false OFF.

Current status of the curtain (Opening, Closing, Stopped, Blocked). Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: closing , opening , stopped , blocked .

Last triggered manual operation. Value can be found in the published state on the last_manual_operation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: open , close , stop .

Current position of the curtain. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Time in seconds to get from one end to another. Value can be found in the published state on the traverse_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is sec .

Calibration status of the curtain (Not calibrated, Half calibrated, Fully calibrated). Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_calibrated , half_calibrated , fully_calibrated .

Indicates if this device is calibrated. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrated property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true calibrated is ON, if false OFF.

Device will beep for chosen time duration. Value can be found in the published state on the identify_beep property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"identify_beep": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify_beep": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: short , 1_sec , 2_sec .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .