Aqara ZNCLDJ01LM
|Model
|ZNCLDJ01LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Curtain controller C3
|Exposes
|limits_calibration, automatic_calibration, cover (state, position), curtain_speed, manual_open_close, adaptive_pulling_speed, manual_stop, reverse_direction, status, last_manual_operation, curtain_position, traverse_time, calibration_status, calibrated, identify_beep, identify, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Limits calibration (enum)
Calibrate the position limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"limits_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start,
end,
reset.
Automatic calibration (enum)
Performs an automatic calibration process similar to Aqara’s method to set curtain limits.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
calibrate.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Curtain speed (numeric)
Speed of curtain movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"curtain_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Manual open close (binary)
Gently pull to open/close the curtain automatically. Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_open_close property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"manual_open_close": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_open_close": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON manual open close is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Adaptive pulling speed (binary)
The faster/slower the curtain is pulled manually, the faster/slower the curtain will move. Value can be found in the published state on the
adaptive_pulling_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"adaptive_pulling_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"adaptive_pulling_speed": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON adaptive pulling speed is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Manual stop (binary)
Manually pulling the curtain during operation stops the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_stop property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"manual_stop": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_stop": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON manual stop is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Reverse direction (binary)
Whether the curtain direction is inverted. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reverse_direction": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true reverse direction is ON, if
false OFF.
Status (enum)
Current status of the curtain (Opening, Closing, Stopped, Blocked). Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
closing,
opening,
stopped,
blocked.
Last manual operation (enum)
Last triggered manual operation. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_manual_operation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
close,
stop.
Curtain position (numeric)
Current position of the curtain. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Traverse time (numeric)
Time in seconds to get from one end to another. Value can be found in the published state on the
traverse_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
sec.
Calibration status (enum)
Calibration status of the curtain (Not calibrated, Half calibrated, Fully calibrated). Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_calibrated,
half_calibrated,
fully_calibrated.
Calibrated (binary)
Indicates if this device is calibrated. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrated property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true calibrated is ON, if
false OFF.
Identify beep (enum)
Device will beep for chosen time duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
identify_beep property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"identify_beep": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify_beep": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
short,
1_sec,
2_sec.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.