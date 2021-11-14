# Xiaomi ZNCLBL01LM

Model ZNCLBL01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara curtain driver E1 Exposes cover (state, position), hand_open, limits_calibration, battery, voltage, device_temperature, action, motor_state, running, hooks_lock, hooks_state, target_position, power_source, charging, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi CM-M01

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Pulling curtains by hand starts the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the hand_open property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hand_open": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hand_open": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true hand_open is ON, if false OFF.

Calibrate the position limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"limits_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , end , reset .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual_open , manual_close .

Motor state. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: stopped , opening , closing , pause .

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.

Lock the curtain driver hooks. Value can be found in the published state on the hooks_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hooks_lock": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: LOCK , UNLOCK .

Hooks state. Value can be found in the published state on the hooks_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hooks_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unlocked , locked , locking , unlocking .

Target position. Value can be found in the published state on the target_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The current power source. Value can be found in the published state on the power_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_source": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: battery , dc_source .

The current charging state. Value can be found in the published state on the charging property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"charging": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true charging is ON, if false OFF.