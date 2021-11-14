Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi ZNCLBL01LM

ModelZNCLBL01LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara curtain driver E1
Exposescover (state, position), hand_open, limits_calibration, battery, voltage, device_temperature, action, motor_state, running, hooks_lock, hooks_state, target_position, power_source, charging, linkquality
PictureXiaomi ZNCLBL01LM
White-labelXiaomi CM-M01

Notes

Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

ZNCLBL01LM pairing

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Hand_open (binary)

Pulling curtains by hand starts the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the hand_open property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hand_open": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hand_open": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true hand_open is ON, if false OFF.

Limits_calibration (enum)

Calibrate the position limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"limits_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: start, end, reset.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Device_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual_open, manual_close.

Motor_state (enum)

Motor state. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: stopped, opening, closing, pause.

Running (binary)

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.

Hooks_lock (enum)

Lock the curtain driver hooks. Value can be found in the published state on the hooks_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hooks_lock": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: LOCK, UNLOCK.

Hooks_state (enum)

Hooks state. Value can be found in the published state on the hooks_state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hooks_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unlocked, locked, locking, unlocking.

Target_position (numeric)

Target position. Value can be found in the published state on the target_position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power_source (enum)

The current power source. Value can be found in the published state on the power_source property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_source": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: battery, dc_source.

Charging (binary)

The current charging state. Value can be found in the published state on the charging property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"charging": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true charging is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.