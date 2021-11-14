Xiaomi ZNCLBL01LM
|Model
|ZNCLBL01LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara curtain driver E1
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), hand_open, limits_calibration, battery, voltage, device_temperature, action, motor_state, running, hooks_lock, hooks_state, target_position, power_source, charging, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi CM-M01
Notes
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Hand_open (binary)
Pulling curtains by hand starts the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the
hand_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hand_open": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hand_open": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true hand_open is ON, if
false OFF.
Limits_calibration (enum)
Calibrate the position limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"limits_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start,
end,
reset.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual_open,
manual_close.
Motor_state (enum)
Motor state. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
stopped,
opening,
closing,
pause.
Running (binary)
Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
running property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true running is ON, if
false OFF.
Hooks_lock (enum)
Lock the curtain driver hooks. Value can be found in the published state on the
hooks_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hooks_lock": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
LOCK,
UNLOCK.
Hooks_state (enum)
Hooks state. Value can be found in the published state on the
hooks_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hooks_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unlocked,
locked,
locking,
unlocking.
Target_position (numeric)
Target position. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power_source (enum)
The current power source. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_source property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_source": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
battery,
dc_source.
Charging (binary)
The current charging state. Value can be found in the published state on the
charging property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"charging": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true charging is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.