Xiaomi ZNCJMB14LM
|Model
|ZNCJMB14LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara S1 smart touch panel
|Exposes
|switch (state), standby_enabled, theme, beep_volume, lcd_brightness, language, screen_saver_style, standby_time, font_size, lcd_auto_brightness_enabled, homepage, screen_saver_enabled, standby_lcd_brightness, available_switches, switch_1_text_icon, switch_2_text_icon, switch_3_text_icon, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
On initial boot, the device will display a message "Waiting for accessing the network" permit join and the device will be added.
If the device is already part of a network, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the Settings panel (password may be required), navigate to "Advanced", navigate to "Access New Gateway" and confirm with "Ok". Once confirmed, proceed as per initial boot.
OTA updates
Options
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
Switch (center endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_center property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_center": "ON"},
{"state_center": "OFF"} or
{"state_center": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_center": ""}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
Standby_enabled (binary)
Enable standby. Value can be found in the published state on the
standby_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"standby_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true standby_enabled is ON, if
false OFF.
Theme (enum)
Display theme. Value can be found in the published state on the
theme property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"theme": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
classic,
concise.
Beep_volume (enum)
Beep volume. Value can be found in the published state on the
beep_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"beep_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
low,
medium,
high.
Lcd_brightness (numeric)
LCD brightness (will not persist if auto-brightness is enabled). Value can be found in the published state on the
lcd_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Language (enum)
Interface language. Value can be found in the published state on the
language property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"language": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
chinese,
english.
Screen_saver_style (enum)
Screen saver style. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_saver_style property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_saver_style": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
classic,
analog clock.
Standby_time (numeric)
Display standby time. Value can be found in the published state on the
standby_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"standby_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65534. The unit of this value is
s.
Font_size (enum)
Display font size. Value can be found in the published state on the
font_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"font_size": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
small,
medium,
large.
Lcd_auto_brightness_enabled (binary)
Enable LCD auto brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
lcd_auto_brightness_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lcd_auto_brightness_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true lcd_auto_brightness_enabled is ON, if
false OFF.
Homepage (enum)
Default display homepage. Value can be found in the published state on the
homepage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"homepage": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
scene,
feel,
thermostat,
switch.
Screen_saver_enabled (binary)
Enable screen saver. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_saver_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_saver_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true screen_saver_enabled is ON, if
false OFF.
Standby_lcd_brightness (numeric)
Standby LCD brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
standby_lcd_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"standby_lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Available_switches (enum)
Control which switches are available in the switches screen (none disables switches screen). Value can be found in the published state on the
available_switches property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"available_switches": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
1,
2,
3,
1 and 2,
1 and 3,
2 and 3,
all.
Switch_1_text_icon (composite)
Switch 1 text and icon. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_1_text_icon": {"switch_1_icon": VALUE, "switch_1_text": VALUE}}
switch_1_icon(enum): Icon allowed values:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11
switch_1_text(text): Text
Switch_2_text_icon (composite)
Switch 2 text and icon. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_2_text_icon": {"switch_2_icon": VALUE, "switch_2_text": VALUE}}
switch_2_icon(enum): Icon allowed values:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11
switch_2_text(text): Text
Switch_3_text_icon (composite)
Switch 3 text and icon. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_3_text_icon": {"switch_3_icon": VALUE, "switch_3_text": VALUE}}
switch_3_icon(enum): Icon allowed values:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11
switch_3_text(text): Text
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.