# Xiaomi ZNCJMB14LM

Model ZNCJMB14LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara S1 smart touch panel Exposes switch (state), standby_enabled, theme, beep_volume, lcd_brightness, language, screen_saver_style, standby_time, font_size, lcd_auto_brightness_enabled, homepage, screen_saver_enabled, standby_lcd_brightness, available_switches, switch_1_text_icon, switch_2_text_icon, switch_3_text_icon, linkquality Picture

On initial boot, the device will display a message "Waiting for accessing the network" permit join and the device will be added.

If the device is already part of a network, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the Settings panel (password may be required), navigate to "Advanced", navigate to "Access New Gateway" and confirm with "Ok". Once confirmed, proceed as per initial boot.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"} , {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_center property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_center": "ON"} , {"state_center": "OFF"} or {"state_center": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_center": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"} , {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""} .

Enable standby. Value can be found in the published state on the standby_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"standby_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true standby_enabled is ON, if false OFF.

Display theme. Value can be found in the published state on the theme property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"theme": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: classic , concise .

Beep volume. Value can be found in the published state on the beep_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"beep_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , low , medium , high .

LCD brightness (will not persist if auto-brightness is enabled). Value can be found in the published state on the lcd_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Interface language. Value can be found in the published state on the language property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"language": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: chinese , english .

Screen saver style. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_saver_style property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_saver_style": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: classic , analog clock .

Display standby time. Value can be found in the published state on the standby_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"standby_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 . The unit of this value is s .

Display font size. Value can be found in the published state on the font_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"font_size": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: small , medium , large .

Enable LCD auto brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the lcd_auto_brightness_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lcd_auto_brightness_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true lcd_auto_brightness_enabled is ON, if false OFF.

Default display homepage. Value can be found in the published state on the homepage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"homepage": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: scene , feel , thermostat , switch .

Enable screen saver. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_saver_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_saver_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true screen_saver_enabled is ON, if false OFF.

Standby LCD brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the standby_lcd_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"standby_lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Control which switches are available in the switches screen (none disables switches screen). Value can be found in the published state on the available_switches property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"available_switches": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 and 2 , 1 and 3 , 2 and 3 , all .

Switch 1 text and icon. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_1_text_icon": {"switch_1_icon": VALUE, "switch_1_text": VALUE}}

switch_1_icon (enum): Icon allowed values: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11

(enum): Icon allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , switch_1_text (text): Text

Switch 2 text and icon. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_2_text_icon": {"switch_2_icon": VALUE, "switch_2_text": VALUE}}

switch_2_icon (enum): Icon allowed values: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11

(enum): Icon allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , switch_2_text (text): Text

Switch 3 text and icon. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_3_text_icon": {"switch_3_icon": VALUE, "switch_3_text": VALUE}}

switch_3_icon (enum): Icon allowed values: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11

(enum): Icon allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , switch_3_text (text): Text