Zemismart ZMS1-TYZ

ModelZMS1-TYZ
VendorZemismart
DescriptionSmart curtain track
Exposescover (state, position), options
PictureZemismart ZMS1-TYZ

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Options (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"options": {"motor_speed": VALUE, "reverse_direction": VALUE}}

  • motor_speed (numeric): Motor speed max value is 255
  • reverse_direction (binary): Reverse the motor direction allowed values: true or false