Zemismart ZM25RX-08/30

ModelZM25RX-08/30
VendorZemismart
DescriptionTubular motor
Exposescover (state, position), motor_state, battery, program, click_control, motor_direction
PictureZemismart ZM25RX-08/30

Notes

Pairing

Using either the up or down button, press and release 4 times, then long press and release. There should be a red light blinking to indicate the device is in pairing mode.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Motor state (enum)

Current motor movement status. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: opening, closing, stopped.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Program (enum)

Set the upper/bottom limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: set_bottom, set_upper, reset.

Click control (enum)

Control motor in steps (ignores set limits; normal/micro = 120deg/5deg movement). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: upper, upper_micro, lower, lower_micro.

Motor direction (enum)

Motor rotation direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, reversed.