Zemismart ZM25R3

ModelZM25R3
VendorZemismart
DescriptionTubular motor
Exposescover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_working_mode, remote_pair, upper_stroke_limit, middle_stroke_limit, lower_stroke_limit
PictureZemismart ZM25R3

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Motor direction (enum)

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, reversed.

Motor working mode (enum)

Motor operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_working_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_working_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: continuous, intermittently.

Remote pair (enum)

Remote control pairing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the remote_pair property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_pair": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off.

Upper stroke limit (enum)

Set / Reset the upper stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET, RESET.

Middle stroke limit (enum)

Set / Reset the middle stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the middle_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"middle_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET, RESET.

Lower stroke limit (enum)

Set / Reset the lower stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the lower_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lower_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET, RESET.