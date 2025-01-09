Zemismart ZM25R3
|Model
|ZM25R3
|Vendor
|Zemismart
|Description
|Tubular motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_working_mode, remote_pair, upper_stroke_limit, middle_stroke_limit, lower_stroke_limit
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor direction (enum)
Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
reversed.
Motor working mode (enum)
Motor operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_working_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_working_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
continuous,
intermittently.
Remote pair (enum)
Remote control pairing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
remote_pair property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"remote_pair": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off.
Upper stroke limit (enum)
Set / Reset the upper stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
upper_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"upper_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET,
RESET.
Middle stroke limit (enum)
Set / Reset the middle stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
middle_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"middle_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET,
RESET.
Lower stroke limit (enum)
Set / Reset the lower stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
lower_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lower_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET,
RESET.