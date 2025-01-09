Zemismart ZM25R3

Model ZM25R3 Vendor Zemismart Description Tubular motor Exposes cover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_working_mode, remote_pair, upper_stroke_limit, middle_stroke_limit, lower_stroke_limit Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , reversed .

Motor operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_working_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_working_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: continuous , intermittently .

Remote control pairing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the remote_pair property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_pair": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off .

Set / Reset the upper stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET , RESET .

Set / Reset the middle stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the middle_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"middle_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET , RESET .