# Zemismart ZM25R1

Model ZM25R1 Vendor Zemismart Description Tubular motor Exposes cover (state, position), upper_stroke_limit, middle_stroke_limit, lower_stroke_limit, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

# Upper stroke limit (enum)

Reset / Set the upper stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET , RESET .

# Middle stroke limit (enum)

Reset / Set the middle stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the middle_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"middle_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET , RESET .

# Lower stroke limit (enum)

Reset / Set the lower stroke limit. Value can be found in the published state on the lower_stroke_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lower_stroke_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET , RESET .