Zemismart ZM25EL

ModelZM25EL
VendorZemismart
DescriptionCover motor
Exposesbattery, cover (state, position), reverse_direction, cover_limit, click_control, motor_fault
PictureZemismart ZM25EL

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Reverse direction (enum)

Reverse the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Cover limit (enum)

Set current position as the limit position. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: set_up, set_down, delete_up, delete_down, delete_both.

Click control (enum)

Step control. Value can be found in the published state on the click_control property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down.

Motor fault (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true motor fault is ON, if false OFF.