Zigbee2MQTT

Zemismart ZM-CSW032-D

ModelZM-CSW032-D
VendorZemismart
DescriptionCurtain/roller blind switch
Exposescover (state, position), linkquality
PictureZemismart ZM-CSW032-D

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • time_close: Set the full closing time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 20) (value is in s). The value must be a number.

  • time_open: Set the full opening time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 21) (value is in s). The value must be a number.

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.