Zemismart ZM-CSW032-D

ModelZM-CSW032-D
VendorZemismart
DescriptionCurtain/roller blind switch
Exposescover (state, position)
PictureZemismart ZM-CSW032-D

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • time_close: Set the full closing time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 20) (value is in s). The value must be a number.

  • time_open: Set the full opening time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 21) (value is in s). The value must be a number.

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.