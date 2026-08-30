Zemismart ZM-CSW032-D

Model ZM-CSW032-D Vendor Zemismart Description Curtain/roller blind switch Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

time_close : Set the full closing time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 20) (value is in s). The value must be a number.

time_open : Set the full opening time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 21) (value is in s). The value must be a number.