Zemismart ZM-CSW032-D

Model ZM-CSW032-D Vendor Zemismart Description Curtain/roller blind switch Exposes cover (state, position), linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

time_close : Set the full closing time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 20) (value is in s). The value must be a number.

time_open : Set the full opening time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 21) (value is in s). The value must be a number.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .