Zemismart ZM-CSW032-D
|Model
|ZM-CSW032-D
|Vendor
|Zemismart
|Description
|Curtain/roller blind switch
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
time_close: Set the full closing time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 20) (value is in s). The value must be a number.
time_open: Set the full opening time of the roller shutter (e.g. set it to 21) (value is in s). The value must be a number.
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.