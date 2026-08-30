Zemismart ZM-AM02_cover
|Model
|ZM-AM02_cover
|Vendor
|Zemismart
|Description
|Zigbee/RF curtain converter
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), options, motor_working_mode, percent_state, mode, motor_direction, border
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Options (composite)
motor_speed(numeric): Motor speed max value is 255
Motor working mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_working_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_working_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
continuous,
intermittently.
Percent state (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
percent_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
morning,
night.
Motor direction (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Border (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
border property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down,
down_delete.