LiXee ZLinky_TIC

Model ZLinky_TIC Vendor LiXee Description Lixee ZLinky Exposes ADCO, BASE, OPTARIF, ISOUSC, HCHC, HCHP, BBRHCJW, BBRHPJW, BBRHCJR, BBRHPJR, IINST, IINST2, IINST3, IMAX, IMAX2, IMAX3, PMAX, PAPP, PTEC, DEMAIN, HHPHC, PPOT, PEJP, ADPS, ADIR1, ADIR2, ADIR3, LTARF, NTARF, VTIC, DATE, EASF07, EASF08, EASF09, EASF10, EASD01, EASD02, EASD03, EASD04, EAIT, ERQ1, ERQ2, ERQ3, ERQ4, URMS1, URMS2, URMS3, STGE, PCOUP, SINSTI, SMAXIN, SMAXIN-1, CCASN, CCASN-1, CCAIN, CCAIN-1, UMOY1, UMOY2, UMOY3, SINSTS2, SINSTS3, SMAXN2, SMAXN3, SMAXN-1, SMAXN2-1, SMAXN3-1, MSG1, MSG2, PRM, DPM1, FPM1, DPM2, FPM2, DPM3, FPM3, RELAIS, NJOURF, NJOURF+1, PJOURF+1, PPOINTE1, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

measurement_poll_interval : This device does not support reporting electric measurements so it is polled instead. The default poll interval is 60 seconds, set to -1 to disable. The value must be a number with a minimum value of -1

linky_mode : Counter with TIC in mode standard or historique. May require restart (default: auto). The value must be one of auto , historique , standard

energy_phase : Power with single or three phase. May require restart (default: auto). The value must be one of auto , single_phase , three_phase

production : If you produce energy back to the grid (works ONLY when linky_mode: standard, default: auto). The value must be one of auto , true , false

tarif : Overrides the automatic current tarif. This option will exclude unnecesary attributes. Open a issue to support more of them. Default: auto. The value must be one of Historique - BASE , Historique - HCHP , Historique - EJP , Historique - BBR , Standard - Sem WE Mercredi , Standard - BASE , Standard - Heure Pleine Heure Creuse , auto

kWh_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for kWh, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

measurement_poll_chunk : During the poll, request multiple exposes to the Zlinky at once for reducing Zigbee network overload. Too much request at once could exceed device limit. Requieres Z2M restart. Default: 1. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1

tic_command_whitelist : List of TIC commands to be exposed (separated by comma). Reconfigure device after change. Default: all. The value must be textual.

Serial Number. Value can be found in the published state on the meter_serial_number property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Base index. Value can be found in the published state on the current_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Tarif option. Value can be found in the published state on the current_tarif property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Subscribed intensity level. Value can be found in the published state on the available_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

HCHC index. Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier1_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

HCHP index. Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier2_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

BBRHCJW index. Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier3_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

BBRHPJW index. Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier4_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

BBRHCJR index. Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier5_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

BBRHPJR index. Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier6_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

RMS current. Value can be found in the published state on the rms_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

RMS current (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the rms_current_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

RMS current (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the rms_current_ph_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

RMS current peak. Value can be found in the published state on the rms_current_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

RMS current peak (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the rms_current_max_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

RMS current peak (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the rms_current_max_ph_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Three-phase power peak. Value can be found in the published state on the active_power_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the apparent_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Current pricing period. Value can be found in the published state on the active_register_tier_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Tomorrow color. Value can be found in the published state on the tomorrow_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule HPHC. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_h_p_h_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Presence of potentials. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_potential property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

EJP start notice (30min). Value can be found in the published state on the start_notice_e_j_p property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Subscribed Power Exceeded Warning. Value can be found in the published state on the warn_d_p_s property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Over Current Warning (phase 1). Value can be found in the published state on the warn_d_i_r1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Over Current Warning (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the warn_d_i_r2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Over Current Warning (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the warn_d_i_r3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Current supplier price label. Value can be found in the published state on the current_price property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Current tariff index number. Value can be found in the published state on the current_index_tarif property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Customer tele-information protocol version. Value can be found in the published state on the software_revision property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Current date and time. Value can be found in the published state on the current_date property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Total provider active power delivered (index 07). Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier7_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total provider active power delivered (index 08). Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier8_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total provider active power delivered (index 09). Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier9_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total provider active power delivered (index 10). Value can be found in the published state on the current_tier10_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 01). Value can be found in the published state on the active_enerfy_out_d01 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 02). Value can be found in the published state on the active_enerfy_out_d02 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 03). Value can be found in the published state on the active_enerfy_out_d03 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 04). Value can be found in the published state on the active_enerfy_out_d04 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total active power injected. Value can be found in the published state on the current_summ_received property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total reactive power (Q1). Value can be found in the published state on the total_reactive_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VArh .

Total reactive power (Q2). Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VArh .

Total reactive power (Q3). Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VArh .

Total reactive power (Q4). Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_ph_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VArh .

RMS voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the rms_voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

RMS voltage (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the rms_voltage_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

RMS voltage (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the rms_voltage_ph_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Register of Statutes. Value can be found in the published state on the status_register property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Apparent power threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the power_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVA .

Instantaneous apparent power injected. Value can be found in the published state on the injected_v_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Apparent power max. injected n. Value can be found in the published state on the injected_v_a_max_n property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Apparent power max. injected n-1. Value can be found in the published state on the injected_v_a_max_n1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Current point of the active load curve drawn. Value can be found in the published state on the active_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Previous point of the active load curve drawn. Value can be found in the published state on the active_power_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Point n of the withdrawn active load curve. Value can be found in the published state on the injected_active_load_n property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Point n-1 of the withdrawn active load curve. Value can be found in the published state on the injected_active_load_n1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Average RMS voltage (phase 1). Value can be found in the published state on the average_rms_voltage_meas_period property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Average RMS voltage (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the average_rms_voltage_measure_period_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Average RMS voltage (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the average_rms_voltage_meas_period_ph_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Immediate apparent power delivered (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the apparent_power_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Immediate apparent power delivered (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the apparent_power_ph_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Apparent power delivered peak (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the active_power_max_ph_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Apparent power delivered peak (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the active_power_max_ph_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Apparent power max. draw-off n-1. Value can be found in the published state on the drawn_v_a_max_n1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Apparent power max. draw-off n-1 (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the drawn_v_a_max_n1_p2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Apparent power max. draw-off n-1 (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the drawn_v_a_max_n1_p3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Message short. Value can be found in the published state on the message1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Message ultra-short. Value can be found in the published state on the message2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

PRM number. Value can be found in the published state on the site_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Start mobile point 1. Value can be found in the published state on the start_mobile_point1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Stop mobile point 1. Value can be found in the published state on the stop_mobile_point1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Start mobile point 2. Value can be found in the published state on the start_mobile_point2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Stop mobile point 2. Value can be found in the published state on the stop_mobile_point2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Start mobile point 3. Value can be found in the published state on the start_mobile_point3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Stop mobile point 3. Value can be found in the published state on the stop_mobile_point3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the relais property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Current day number supplier calendar. Value can be found in the published state on the days_number_current_calendar property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Next day number supplier calendar. Value can be found in the published state on the days_number_next_calendar property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Profile of the next supplier calendar day. Value can be found in the published state on the days_profile_current_calendar property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Profile of the next check-in day. Value can be found in the published state on the days_profile_next_calendar property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.