LiXee ZLinky_TIC
|Model
|ZLinky_TIC
|Vendor
|LiXee
|Description
|Lixee ZLinky
|Exposes
|ADCO, BASE, OPTARIF, ISOUSC, HCHC, HCHP, BBRHCJW, BBRHPJW, BBRHCJR, BBRHPJR, IINST, IINST2, IINST3, IMAX, IMAX2, IMAX3, PMAX, PAPP, PTEC, DEMAIN, HHPHC, PPOT, PEJP, ADPS, ADIR1, ADIR2, ADIR3, LTARF, NTARF, VTIC, DATE, EASF07, EASF08, EASF09, EASF10, EASD01, EASD02, EASD03, EASD04, EAIT, ERQ1, ERQ2, ERQ3, ERQ4, URMS1, URMS2, URMS3, STGE, PCOUP, SINSTI, SMAXIN, SMAXIN-1, CCASN, CCASN-1, CCAIN, CCAIN-1, UMOY1, UMOY2, UMOY3, SINSTS2, SINSTS3, SMAXN2, SMAXN3, SMAXN-1, SMAXN2-1, SMAXN3-1, MSG1, MSG2, PRM, DPM1, FPM1, DPM2, FPM2, DPM3, FPM3, RELAIS, NJOURF, NJOURF+1, PJOURF+1, PPOINTE1, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
measurement_poll_interval: This device does not support reporting electric measurements so it is polled instead. The default poll interval is 60 seconds, set to -1 to disable. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
-1
linky_mode: Counter with TIC in mode standard or historique. May require restart (default: auto). The value must be one of
auto,
historique,
standard
energy_phase: Power with single or three phase. May require restart (default: auto). The value must be one of
auto,
single_phase,
three_phase
production: If you produce energy back to the grid (works ONLY when linky_mode: standard, default: auto). The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
tarif: Overrides the automatic current tarif. This option will exclude unnecesary attributes. Open a issue to support more of them. Default: auto. The value must be one of
Historique - BASE,
Historique - HCHP,
Historique - EJP,
Historique - BBR,
Standard - Sem WE Mercredi,
Standard - BASE,
Standard - Heure Pleine Heure Creuse,
auto
kWh_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for kWh, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
measurement_poll_chunk: During the poll, request multiple exposes to the Zlinky at once for reducing Zigbee network overload. Too much request at once could exceed device limit. Requieres Z2M restart. Default: 1. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1
tic_command_whitelist: List of TIC commands to be exposed (separated by comma). Reconfigure device after change. Default: all. The value must be textual.
Exposes
ADCO (text)
Serial Number. Value can be found in the published state on the
meter_serial_number property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
BASE (numeric)
Base index. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
OPTARIF (text)
Tarif option. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tarif property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
ISOUSC (numeric)
Subscribed intensity level. Value can be found in the published state on the
available_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
HCHC (numeric)
HCHC index. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier1_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
HCHP (numeric)
HCHP index. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier2_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
BBRHCJW (numeric)
BBRHCJW index. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier3_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
BBRHPJW (numeric)
BBRHPJW index. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier4_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
BBRHCJR (numeric)
BBRHCJR index. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier5_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
BBRHPJR (numeric)
BBRHPJR index. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier6_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
IINST (numeric)
RMS current. Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
IINST2 (numeric)
RMS current (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_current_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
IINST3 (numeric)
RMS current (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_current_ph_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
IMAX (numeric)
RMS current peak. Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_current_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
IMAX2 (numeric)
RMS current peak (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_current_max_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
IMAX3 (numeric)
RMS current peak (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_current_max_ph_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
PMAX (numeric)
Three-phase power peak. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
PAPP (numeric)
Apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
apparent_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
PTEC (text)
Current pricing period. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_register_tier_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
DEMAIN (text)
Tomorrow color. Value can be found in the published state on the
tomorrow_color property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
HHPHC (numeric)
Schedule HPHC. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_h_p_h_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
PPOT (numeric)
Presence of potentials. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_potential property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
PEJP (numeric)
EJP start notice (30min). Value can be found in the published state on the
start_notice_e_j_p property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
ADPS (numeric)
Subscribed Power Exceeded Warning. Value can be found in the published state on the
warn_d_p_s property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
ADIR1 (numeric)
Over Current Warning (phase 1). Value can be found in the published state on the
warn_d_i_r1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
ADIR2 (numeric)
Over Current Warning (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
warn_d_i_r2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
ADIR3 (numeric)
Over Current Warning (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
warn_d_i_r3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
LTARF (text)
Current supplier price label. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_price property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
NTARF (numeric)
Current tariff index number. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_index_tarif property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
VTIC (numeric)
Customer tele-information protocol version. Value can be found in the published state on the
software_revision property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
DATE (text)
Current date and time. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_date property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
EASF07 (numeric)
Total provider active power delivered (index 07). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier7_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EASF08 (numeric)
Total provider active power delivered (index 08). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier8_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EASF09 (numeric)
Total provider active power delivered (index 09). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier9_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EASF10 (numeric)
Total provider active power delivered (index 10). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_tier10_summ_delivered property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EASD01 (numeric)
Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 01). Value can be found in the published state on the
active_enerfy_out_d01 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EASD02 (numeric)
Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 02). Value can be found in the published state on the
active_enerfy_out_d02 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EASD03 (numeric)
Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 03). Value can be found in the published state on the
active_enerfy_out_d03 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EASD04 (numeric)
Active energy withdrawn Distributor (index 04). Value can be found in the published state on the
active_enerfy_out_d04 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
EAIT (numeric)
Total active power injected. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_summ_received property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
ERQ1 (numeric)
Total reactive power (Q1). Value can be found in the published state on the
total_reactive_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VArh.
ERQ2 (numeric)
Total reactive power (Q2). Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VArh.
ERQ3 (numeric)
Total reactive power (Q3). Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VArh.
ERQ4 (numeric)
Total reactive power (Q4). Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_ph_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VArh.
URMS1 (numeric)
RMS voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
URMS2 (numeric)
RMS voltage (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_voltage_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
URMS3 (numeric)
RMS voltage (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_voltage_ph_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
STGE (text)
Register of Statutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_register property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
PCOUP (numeric)
Apparent power threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVA.
SINSTI (numeric)
Instantaneous apparent power injected. Value can be found in the published state on the
injected_v_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SMAXIN (numeric)
Apparent power max. injected n. Value can be found in the published state on the
injected_v_a_max_n property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SMAXIN-1 (numeric)
Apparent power max. injected n-1. Value can be found in the published state on the
injected_v_a_max_n1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
CCASN (numeric)
Current point of the active load curve drawn. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
CCASN-1 (numeric)
Previous point of the active load curve drawn. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
CCAIN (numeric)
Point n of the withdrawn active load curve. Value can be found in the published state on the
injected_active_load_n property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
CCAIN-1 (numeric)
Point n-1 of the withdrawn active load curve. Value can be found in the published state on the
injected_active_load_n1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
UMOY1 (numeric)
Average RMS voltage (phase 1). Value can be found in the published state on the
average_rms_voltage_meas_period property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
UMOY2 (numeric)
Average RMS voltage (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
average_rms_voltage_measure_period_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
UMOY3 (numeric)
Average RMS voltage (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
average_rms_voltage_meas_period_ph_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
SINSTS2 (numeric)
Immediate apparent power delivered (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
apparent_power_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SINSTS3 (numeric)
Immediate apparent power delivered (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
apparent_power_ph_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SMAXN2 (numeric)
Apparent power delivered peak (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power_max_ph_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SMAXN3 (numeric)
Apparent power delivered peak (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power_max_ph_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SMAXN-1 (numeric)
Apparent power max. draw-off n-1. Value can be found in the published state on the
drawn_v_a_max_n1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SMAXN2-1 (numeric)
Apparent power max. draw-off n-1 (phase 2). Value can be found in the published state on the
drawn_v_a_max_n1_p2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
SMAXN3-1 (numeric)
Apparent power max. draw-off n-1 (phase 3). Value can be found in the published state on the
drawn_v_a_max_n1_p3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
MSG1 (text)
Message short. Value can be found in the published state on the
message1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
MSG2 (text)
Message ultra-short. Value can be found in the published state on the
message2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
PRM (text)
PRM number. Value can be found in the published state on the
site_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
DPM1 (numeric)
Start mobile point 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
start_mobile_point1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
FPM1 (numeric)
Stop mobile point 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
stop_mobile_point1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
DPM2 (numeric)
Start mobile point 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
start_mobile_point2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
FPM2 (numeric)
Stop mobile point 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
stop_mobile_point2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
DPM3 (numeric)
Start mobile point 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
start_mobile_point3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
FPM3 (numeric)
Stop mobile point 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
stop_mobile_point3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
RELAIS (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
relais property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
NJOURF (numeric)
Current day number supplier calendar. Value can be found in the published state on the
days_number_current_calendar property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
NJOURF+1 (numeric)
Next day number supplier calendar. Value can be found in the published state on the
days_number_next_calendar property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
PJOURF+1 (text)
Profile of the next supplier calendar day. Value can be found in the published state on the
days_profile_current_calendar property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
PPOINTE1 (text)
Profile of the next check-in day. Value can be found in the published state on the
days_profile_next_calendar property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.