Viessmann ZK03840

ModelZK03840
VendorViessmann
DescriptionViCare radiator thermostat valve
Exposesclimate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, schedule), window_open, window_open_force, keypad_lockout, battery
PictureViessmann ZK03840

Notes

Installing the TRV

  • install the correct adaptor on the valve
  • open cover (push clip on bottom and push front side to slide open)
  • insert batteries (-- should be on the display)
  • press the button on the top (-- + ((•)) should be on the display)
  • wait for the device to pair, it took about 2 minutes for me to get the success message in Zigbee2MQTT
  • install the TRV on the adaptor (push hard until you feel a click, rotate the TRV until display faces up)
  • press the button on the top for 3 seconds (motor will turn, 21° + ((•)) should be on the display)
  • close the cover

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, schedule.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: heat, sleep. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.

Window open (binary)

Detected by sudden temperature drop or set manually.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true window open is ON, if false OFF.

Window open force (binary)

Manually set window_open, ~1 minute to take affect.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_force property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_force": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_force": VALUE}. If value equals true window open force is ON, if false OFF.

Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.