Viessmann ZK03840
|Model
|ZK03840
|Vendor
|Viessmann
|Description
|ViCare radiator thermostat valve
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, schedule), window_open, window_open_force, keypad_lockout, battery
|Picture
Notes
Installing the TRV
- install the correct adaptor on the valve
- open cover (push clip on bottom and push front side to slide open)
- insert batteries (
--should be on the display)
- press the button on the top (
--+
((•))should be on the display)
- wait for the device to pair, it took about 2 minutes for me to get the success message in Zigbee2MQTT
- install the TRV on the adaptor (push hard until you feel a click, rotate the TRV until display faces up)
- press the button on the top for 3 seconds (motor will turn,
21°+
((•))should be on the display)
- close the cover
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
schedule.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
heat,
sleep. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Window open (binary)
Detected by sudden temperature drop or set manually.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true window open is ON, if
false OFF.
Window open force (binary)
Manually set window_open, ~1 minute to take affect.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_force property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open_force": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_force": VALUE}. If value equals
true window open force is ON, if
false OFF.
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.