Viessmann ZK03840

Model ZK03840 Vendor Viessmann Description ViCare radiator thermostat valve Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, schedule), window_open, window_open_force, keypad_lockout, battery Picture

install the correct adaptor on the valve

open cover (push clip on bottom and push front side to slide open)

insert batteries ( -- should be on the display)

should be on the display) press the button on the top ( -- + ((•)) should be on the display)

+ should be on the display) wait for the device to pair, it took about 2 minutes for me to get the success message in Zigbee2MQTT

install the TRV on the adaptor (push hard until you feel a click, rotate the TRV until display faces up)

press the button on the top for 3 seconds (motor will turn, 21° + ((•)) should be on the display)

+ should be on the display) close the cover

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , schedule .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: heat , sleep . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

Detected by sudden temperature drop or set manually.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true window open is ON, if false OFF.

Manually set window_open, ~1 minute to take affect.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_force property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_force": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_force": VALUE} . If value equals true window open force is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .