Viessmann ZK03840
|Model
|ZK03840
|Vendor
|Viessmann
|Description
|ViCare radiator thermostat valve
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode), window_open, window_open_force, keypad_lockout, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Installing the TRV
- install the correct adaptor on the valve
- open cover (push clip on bottom and push front side to slide open)
- insert batteries (
--should be on the display)
- press the button on the top (
--+
((•))should be on the display)
- wait for the device to pair, it took about 2 minutes for me to get the success message in Zigbee2MQTT
- install the TRV on the adaptor (push hard until you feel a click, rotate the TRV until display faces up)
- press the button on the top for 3 seconds (motor will turn,
21°+
((•))should be on the display)
- close the cover
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat,
sleep. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Window_open (binary)
Detected by sudden temperature drop or set manually.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true window_open is ON, if
false OFF.
Window_open_force (binary)
Manually set window_open, ~1 minute to take affect.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_force property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open_force": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_force": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true window_open_force is ON, if
false OFF.
Keypad_lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.