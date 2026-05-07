Novato ZIS-04
|Model
|ZIS-04
|Vendor
|Novato
|Description
|24 GHz radar human presence sensor with relay output
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, radar, detection_range, sensitivity, detection_area, fading_time, indicator, presence_switch, compensation_coefficient, state_reversal
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Detection distance (numeric)
Live distance to detected person. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar (binary)
Enable/disable radar detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON radar is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Detection range (numeric)
Detection range level (1=closest, 7=furthest). Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
7.
Sensitivity (enum)
Radar sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high,
max.
Detection area (enum)
Active detection zone. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_area property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_area": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
all,
left,
right.
Fading time (numeric)
Delay before reporting absence (s). Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Indicator (binary)
LED status indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Presence switch (binary)
Presence relay output (relay variants only). Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON presence switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Compensation coefficient (numeric)
Illuminance compensation multiplier (1x-10x). Value can be found in the published state on the
compensation_coefficient property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"compensation_coefficient": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
State reversal (binary)
Invert the presence output signal. Value can be found in the published state on the
state_reversal property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_reversal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.