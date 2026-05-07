Novato ZIS-03

Model ZIS-03 Vendor Novato Description 24 GHz radar human presence sensor with relay output Exposes presence, illuminance, radar, detection_range, sensitivity, detection_area, fading_time, indicator, presence_switch, compensation_coefficient, state_reversal Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Enable/disable radar detection. Value can be found in the published state on the radar property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON radar is ON, if OFF OFF.

Detection range level (1=closest, 7=furthest). Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 7 .

Radar sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high , max .

Active detection zone. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_area property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_area": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: all , left , right .

Delay before reporting absence (s). Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

LED status indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Presence relay output (relay variants only). Value can be found in the published state on the presence_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON presence switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Illuminance compensation multiplier (1x-10x). Value can be found in the published state on the compensation_coefficient property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"compensation_coefficient": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .