Novato ZIS-01P
|Model
|ZIS-01P
|Vendor
|Novato
|Description
|Dual-tech presence sensor (PIR + radar)
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, battery, presence_distance, presence_sensitivity, radar_switch, pir_sensitivity, delay_time, led_switch
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Presence distance (numeric)
Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3. The unit of this value is
m.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Radar presence detection sensitivity (1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High). Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3.
Radar switch (binary)
Enable or disable radar detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON radar switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Pir sensitivity (numeric)
PIR motion sensor sensitivity (1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High). Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3.
Delay time (numeric)
Time delay before reporting no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Led switch (binary)
Enable or disable LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.