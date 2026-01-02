Novato ZIS-01P

Model ZIS-01P Vendor Novato Description Dual-tech presence sensor (PIR + radar) Exposes occupancy, illuminance, battery, presence_distance, presence_sensitivity, radar_switch, pir_sensitivity, delay_time, led_switch Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3 . The unit of this value is m .

Radar presence detection sensitivity (1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High). Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3 .

Enable or disable radar detection. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON radar switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

PIR motion sensor sensitivity (1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High). Value can be found in the published state on the pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3 .

Time delay before reporting no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the delay_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .