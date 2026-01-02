Novato ZIS-01P

ModelZIS-01P
VendorNovato
DescriptionDual-tech presence sensor (PIR + radar)
Exposesoccupancy, illuminance, battery, presence_distance, presence_sensitivity, radar_switch, pir_sensitivity, delay_time, led_switch
PictureNovato ZIS-01P

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Presence distance (numeric)

Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3. The unit of this value is m.

Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Radar presence detection sensitivity (1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High). Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3.

Radar switch (binary)

Enable or disable radar detection. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON radar switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Pir sensitivity (numeric)

PIR motion sensor sensitivity (1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High). Value can be found in the published state on the pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3.

Delay time (numeric)

Time delay before reporting no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the delay_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is s.

Led switch (binary)

Enable or disable LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.