Develco ZHEMI101
|Model
|ZHEMI101
|Vendor
|Develco
|Description
|Energy/gas/water meter interface
|Exposes
|energy, produced_energy, power, gas, water_consumed, flow, battery_low, unit_of_measure, metering_device_type, summation_formatting, demand_formatting, multiplier, divisor, pulse_configuration, interface_mode, unit_summation, check_meter
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Normalized cumulative energy. Source units such as kWh or BTU are converted to kWh.. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric)
Normalized produced energy, when reported by the meter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Normalized instantaneous demand. Source units such as kW or BTU/h are converted to W.. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Gas (numeric)
Normalized cumulative gas volume. Source units are converted to cubic meters.. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Water consumed (numeric)
Normalized cumulative water volume. Source units are converted to cubic meters.. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Flow (numeric)
Normalized volume flow rate for gas or water. Source units are converted to cubic meters per hour.. Value can be found in the published state on the
flow property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³/h.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Unit of measure (numeric)
Raw ZigBee Smart Energy UnitOfMeasure attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
unit_of_measure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Metering device type (numeric)
Raw ZigBee Smart Energy MeteringDeviceType attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
metering_device_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Summation formatting (numeric)
Raw ZigBee Smart Energy SummationFormatting attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
summation_formatting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Demand formatting (numeric)
Raw ZigBee Smart Energy DemandFormatting attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
demand_formatting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Multiplier (numeric)
Raw ZigBee Smart Energy Multiplier attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
multiplier property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Divisor (numeric)
Raw ZigBee Smart Energy Divisor attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
divisor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Pulse configuration (numeric)
Pulses per unit. Default 1000 imp/kWh for electricity. Range 0 to 65535. Value can be found in the published state on the
pulse_configuration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pulse_configuration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pulse_configuration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Interface mode (enum)
Operating mode/probe. Value can be found in the published state on the
interface_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"interface_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"interface_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
electricity,
gas,
water,
kamstrup-kmp,
linky,
IEC62056-21,
DSMR-2.3,
DSMR-4.0.
Unit summation (numeric)
Sets the meter summation in the normalized published unit: kWh for energy meters and m³ for gas/water meters.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"unit_summation": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9007199254740991.
Check meter (binary)
Is true if communication problem with meter is experienced. Value can be found in the published state on the
check_meter property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true check meter is ON, if
false OFF.