# Develco ZHEMI101

Model ZHEMI101 Vendor Develco Description Energy meter Exposes power, energy, battery_low, pulse_configuration, interface_mode, current_summation, check_meter, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Pulses per kwh. Default 1000 imp/kWh. Range 0 to 65535. Value can be found in the published state on the pulse_configuration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pulse_configuration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pulse_configuration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Operating mode/probe. Value can be found in the published state on the interface_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"interface_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"interface_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: electricity , gas , water , kamstrup-kmp , linky , IEC62056-21 , DSMR-2.3 , DSMR-4.0 .

Current summation value sent to the display. e.g. 570 = 0,570 kWh. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_summation": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 268435455 .

Is true if communication problem with meter is experienced. Value can be found in the published state on the check_meter property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true check_meter is ON, if false OFF.