Zigbee2MQTT

Develco ZHEMI101

ModelZHEMI101
VendorDevelco
DescriptionEnergy meter
Exposespower, energy, battery_low, pulse_configuration, interface_mode, current_summation, check_meter, linkquality
PictureDevelco ZHEMI101

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Pulse_configuration (numeric)

Pulses per kwh. Default 1000 imp/kWh. Range 0 to 65535. Value can be found in the published state on the pulse_configuration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pulse_configuration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pulse_configuration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535.

Interface_mode (enum)

Operating mode/probe. Value can be found in the published state on the interface_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"interface_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"interface_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: electricity, gas, water, kamstrup-kmp, linky, IEC62056-21, DSMR-2.3, DSMR-4.0.

Current_summation (numeric)

Current summation value sent to the display. e.g. 570 = 0,570 kWh. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_summation": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 268435455.

Check_meter (binary)

Is true if communication problem with meter is experienced. Value can be found in the published state on the check_meter property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true check_meter is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.