Develco ZHEMI101

Model ZHEMI101 Vendor Develco Description Energy/gas/water meter interface Exposes energy, produced_energy, power, gas, water_consumed, flow, battery_low, unit_of_measure, metering_device_type, summation_formatting, demand_formatting, multiplier, divisor, pulse_configuration, interface_mode, unit_summation, check_meter Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Normalized cumulative energy. Source units such as kWh or BTU are converted to kWh.. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Normalized produced energy, when reported by the meter.. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Normalized instantaneous demand. Source units such as kW or BTU/h are converted to W.. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Normalized cumulative gas volume. Source units are converted to cubic meters.. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Normalized cumulative water volume. Source units are converted to cubic meters.. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Normalized volume flow rate for gas or water. Source units are converted to cubic meters per hour.. Value can be found in the published state on the flow property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Raw ZigBee Smart Energy UnitOfMeasure attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the unit_of_measure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Raw ZigBee Smart Energy MeteringDeviceType attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the metering_device_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Raw ZigBee Smart Energy SummationFormatting attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the summation_formatting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Raw ZigBee Smart Energy DemandFormatting attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the demand_formatting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Raw ZigBee Smart Energy Multiplier attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the multiplier property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Raw ZigBee Smart Energy Divisor attribute.. Value can be found in the published state on the divisor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Pulses per unit. Default 1000 imp/kWh for electricity. Range 0 to 65535. Value can be found in the published state on the pulse_configuration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pulse_configuration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pulse_configuration": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Operating mode/probe. Value can be found in the published state on the interface_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"interface_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"interface_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: electricity , gas , water , kamstrup-kmp , linky , IEC62056-21 , DSMR-2.3 , DSMR-4.0 .

Sets the meter summation in the normalized published unit: kWh for energy meters and m³ for gas/water meters.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unit_summation": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9007199254740991 .