Develco ZHEMI101
|Model
|ZHEMI101
|Vendor
|Develco
|Description
|Energy meter
|Exposes
|power, energy, battery_low, pulse_configuration, interface_mode, current_summation, check_meter, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Pulse_configuration (numeric)
Pulses per kwh. Default 1000 imp/kWh. Range 0 to 65535. Value can be found in the published state on the
pulse_configuration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pulse_configuration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pulse_configuration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Interface_mode (enum)
Operating mode/probe. Value can be found in the published state on the
interface_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"interface_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"interface_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
electricity,
gas,
water,
kamstrup-kmp,
linky,
IEC62056-21,
DSMR-2.3,
DSMR-4.0.
Current_summation (numeric)
Current summation value sent to the display. e.g. 570 = 0,570 kWh. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"current_summation": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
268435455.
Check_meter (binary)
Is true if communication problem with meter is experienced. Value can be found in the published state on the
check_meter property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true check_meter is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.