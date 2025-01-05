IMOU ZGA1-EN
|Model
|ZGA1-EN
|Vendor
|IMOU
|Description
|Smart gas detector
|Exposes
|gas_alarm_1, gas_alarm_2, tamper, test
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
gas_timeout: Time in seconds after which gas is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Gas alarm 1 (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas alarm 1 is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas alarm 2 (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas alarm 2 is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is currently performing a test. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.