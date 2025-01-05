IMOU ZGA1-EN

ModelZGA1-EN
VendorIMOU
DescriptionSmart gas detector
Exposesgas_alarm_1, gas_alarm_2, tamper, test
PictureIMOU ZGA1-EN

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • gas_timeout: Time in seconds after which gas is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Gas alarm 1 (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the gas_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Gas alarm 2 (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the gas_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is currently performing a test. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.