IMOU ZGA1-EN

Model ZGA1-EN Vendor IMOU Description Smart gas detector Exposes gas_alarm_1, gas_alarm_2, tamper, test Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

gas_timeout : Time in seconds after which gas is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the gas_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the gas_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.