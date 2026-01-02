Sunricher ZG2855-RGB

ModelZG2855-RGB
VendorSunricher
DescriptionDIM RGB 3 in 1 Zigbee remote
Exposesbattery, action
PictureSunricher ZG2855-RGB

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, toggle, brightness_move_to_level, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_stop, color_temperature_move_stop, color_temperature_move_up, color_temperature_move_down, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation, move_to_hue_and_saturation, color_hue_step_up, color_hue_step_down, color_saturation_step_up, color_saturation_step_down, color_loop_set, color_temperature_move, color_move, hue_move, hue_stop, move_to_saturation, move_to_hue, stop_move_step.