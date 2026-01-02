Sunricher ZG2855-RGB
|Model
|ZG2855-RGB
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|DIM RGB 3 in 1 Zigbee remote
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle,
brightness_move_to_level,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_stop,
color_temperature_move_stop,
color_temperature_move_up,
color_temperature_move_down,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation,
move_to_hue_and_saturation,
color_hue_step_up,
color_hue_step_down,
color_saturation_step_up,
color_saturation_step_down,
color_loop_set,
color_temperature_move,
color_move,
hue_move,
hue_stop,
move_to_saturation,
move_to_hue,
stop_move_step.