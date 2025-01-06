Sunricher ZG2819S-RGBW

Model ZG2819S-RGBW Vendor Sunricher Description Zigbee handheld remote RGBW 4 channels Exposes battery, voltage, action Picture White-label Iluminize 511.344

Many devices can be factory reset / re-paired with a help of ZG2819-RGBW remote:

Make sure your device is powered on and set to start Touchlink commissionning. Bring the remote within 10cm of the lighting device. Take the remote, press and hold down the ON/OFF button until the LED indictaor turns on. Immediately short press 5 times S2 to start touch reset of the remote. LED indicator flashes fast for 3s then flashes 3 times slowly to indicate sucessful reset.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .