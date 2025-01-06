Sunricher ZG2819S-RGBW
|Model
|ZG2819S-RGBW
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|Zigbee handheld remote RGBW 4 channels
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action
|Picture
|White-label
|Iluminize 511.344
Notes
Using the remote to reset other Zigbee devices
Many devices can be factory reset / re-paired with a help of ZG2819-RGBW remote:
- Make sure your device is powered on and set to start Touchlink commissionning.
- Bring the remote within 10cm of the lighting device.
- Take the remote, press and hold down the ON/OFF button until the LED indictaor turns on.
- Immediately short press 5 times S2 to start touch reset of the remote. LED indicator flashes fast for 3s then flashes 3 times slowly to indicate sucessful reset.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
recall_*,
hue_move,
hue_stop,
color_move,
color_temperature_move.