Tuya ZG-WK-DA-Wh-Zigbee

Model ZG-WK-DA-Wh-Zigbee Vendor Tuya Description Wall thermostat with humidity sensor Exposes humidity, child_lock, climate (system_mode, preset, current_heating_setpoint, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , preset , current_heating_setpoint , running_state , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration .