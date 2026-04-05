Excellux ZG-301A

Model ZG-301A Vendor Excellux Description PIR Motion Sensor Light with Night Light Function Exposes switch (state), presence_state, battery_value, illuminance, bright_value, presence_time, presence_delay, illuminance_trig, detection_cycle Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

NONE: no presence, PRESENCE: presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: NONE , PRESENCE .

Battery value in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

When the light brightness is activated after the lights are turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the bright_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bright_value": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 100 .

How long to wait before turning on the lights after detecting a person and meeting the light conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s .

How long after no one is detected will the lights turn off. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Detection is only allowed when the illuminance is less than the current value.. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_trig property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_trig": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lx .