Excellux ZG-301A

ModelZG-301A
VendorExcellux
DescriptionPIR Motion Sensor Light with Night Light Function
Exposesswitch (state), presence_state, battery_value, illuminance, bright_value, presence_time, presence_delay, illuminance_trig, detection_cycle
PictureExcellux ZG-301A

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Presence state (enum)

NONE: no presence, PRESENCE: presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: NONE, PRESENCE.

Battery value (numeric)

Battery value in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Bright value (numeric)

When the light brightness is activated after the lights are turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the bright_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bright_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 100.

Presence time (numeric)

How long to wait before turning on the lights after detecting a person and meeting the light conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is s.

Presence delay (numeric)

How long after no one is detected will the lights turn off. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1800. The unit of this value is s.

Illuminance trig (numeric)

Detection is only allowed when the illuminance is less than the current value.. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_trig property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_trig": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000. The unit of this value is lx.

Detection cycle (numeric)

How often is the battery level and illuminance detected. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_cycle property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_cycle": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1200. The unit of this value is s.