Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZG-227Z

ModelZG-227Z
VendorTuYa
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor
Exposestemperature, humidity, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, battery, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZG-227Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature_unit (enum)

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Temperature_calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity_calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.