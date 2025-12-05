HOBEIAN ZG-223ZA

Model ZG-223Z Vendor HOBEIAN Description Rainwater detection sensor Exposes rainwater, illuminance,sensitivity,battery,illuminance_sampling Picture

Indicates whether the device detected a rainwater. Value can be found in the published state on the rainwater property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true rainwater is ON, if false OFF.

illuminance in x, can take up to 2 minute before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4000 . The unit of this value is x .

When setting this parameter, it is necessary to ensure that the device is waking up It's possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 480 . The unit of this value is minute .

The higher the sensitivity value, the more sensitive the detection will be It's possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is x .