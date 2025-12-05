HOBEIAN ZG-223ZA

ModelZG-223Z
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionRainwater detection sensor
PictureHOBEIAN ZG-223Z

rainwater (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a rainwater. Value can be found in the published state on the rainwater property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true rainwater is ON, if false OFF.

illuminance (numeric)

illuminance in x, can take up to 2 minute before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4000. The unit of this value is x.

illuminance_sampling (numeric)

When setting this parameter, it is necessary to ensure that the device is waking up It's possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 480. The unit of this value is minute.

sensitivity (numeric)

The higher the sensitivity value, the more sensitive the detection will be It's possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is x.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.