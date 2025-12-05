HOBEIAN ZG-223ZA
|Model
|ZG-223Z
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Rainwater detection sensor
|Exposes
|rainwater, illuminance,sensitivity,battery,illuminance_sampling
|Picture
Exposes
rainwater (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a rainwater. Value can be found in the published state on the
rainwater property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true rainwater is ON, if
false OFF.
illuminance (numeric)
illuminance in x, can take up to 2 minute before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4000. The unit of this value is
x.
illuminance_sampling (numeric)
When setting this parameter, it is necessary to ensure that the device is waking up It's possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
480. The unit of this value is
minute.
sensitivity (numeric)
The higher the sensitivity value, the more sensitive the detection will be It's possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
x.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.