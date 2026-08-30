TuYa ZG-205Z/A

Model ZG-205Z/A Vendor Tuya Description 5.8Ghz/24Ghz Human presence sensor Exposes presence, motion_state, target_distance, illuminance, large_motion_detection_sensitivity, large_motion_detection_distance, fading_time, medium_motion_detection_distance, medium_motion_detection_sensitivity, indicator, small_detection_distance, small_detection_sensitivity, minimum_range Picture

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

State of the motion. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , small , medium , large , far , near .

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

For how much time presence should stay true after detecting it. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

Medium motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the medium_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"medium_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Medium motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the medium_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"medium_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Small detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the small_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Small detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the small_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .