TuYa ZG-205Z/A
|Model
|ZG-205Z/A
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|24Ghz Human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, large_motion_detection_sensitivity, large_motion_detection_distance, motion_state, fading_time, medium_motion_detection_distance, medium_motion_detection_sensitivity, indicator, small_detection_distance, small_detection_sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Large motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
large_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"large_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
x.
Large motion detection distance (numeric)
Motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
large_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"large_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Motion state (enum)
State of the motion. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
small,
medium,
large.
Fading time (numeric)
For how much time presence should stay true after detecting it. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
28800. The unit of this value is
s.
Medium motion detection distance (numeric)
Medium motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
medium_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"medium_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Medium motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Medium motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
medium_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"medium_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
x.
Indicator (binary)
LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Small detection distance (numeric)
Small detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
small_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"small_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Small detection sensitivity (numeric)
Small detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
small_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"small_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
x.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.