TuYa ZG-205Z/A

Model ZG-205Z/A Vendor TuYa Description 24Ghz Human presence sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, large_motion_detection_sensitivity, large_motion_detection_distance, motion_state, fading_time, medium_motion_detection_distance, medium_motion_detection_sensitivity, indicator, small_detection_distance, small_detection_sensitivity, linkquality Picture

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

# Large motion detection sensitivity (numeric)

Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is x .

# Large motion detection distance (numeric)

Motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

# Motion state (enum)

State of the motion. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , small , medium , large .

# Fading time (numeric)

For how much time presence should stay true after detecting it. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

# Medium motion detection distance (numeric)

Medium motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the medium_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"medium_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

# Medium motion detection sensitivity (numeric)

Medium motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the medium_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"medium_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is x .

LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Small detection distance (numeric)

Small detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the small_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

# Small detection sensitivity (numeric)

Small detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the small_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is x .