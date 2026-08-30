TuYa ZG-205ZL

Model ZG-205ZL Vendor Tuya Description 24Ghz/5.8GHz human presence sensor Exposes presence, motion_state, illuminance, fading_time, large_motion_detection_distance, large_motion_detection_sensitivity, small_motion_detection_distance, small_motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, mode, alarm_volume, alarm_time, light_mode Picture

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , large , small , static .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Large motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

Large motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Small motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the small_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Small motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the small_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , arm , alarm , doorbell .

Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , low , medium , high .

Alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is m .