TuYa ZG-205ZL

Model ZG-205ZL Vendor TuYa Description 24Ghz human presence sensor Exposes Presence, illuminance, Motion state, Large motion detection distance,Large motion detection sensitivity, Small motion detection distance,Small motion detection sensitivity,Static detection distance,Static detection sensitivity,Fading_time,indicator,linkquality Picture

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

# Motion state (enum)

Indicates the motion state detected by the device (large movements, small movements, static). Value can be found in the published state on the Motion state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals 0:'none', 1:'large', 2:'small', 3:'static'

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

# Large motion detection distance (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_distance property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

# Large motion detection sensitivity (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the large_motion_detection_sensitivity property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"large_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .The higher the value, the more sensitive it is.

# Small motion detection distance (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the small_motion_detection_distance property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {small_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

# Small motion detection sensitivity (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the small_motion_detection_sensitivity property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 . The higher the value, the more sensitive it is.

# Static detection distance (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the static_motion_detection_distance property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

# Static detection sensitivity (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 . The higher the value, the more sensitive it is.

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

# Working mode (enum)

Indicates the working mode by the device (arm, off, alarm,doorbell). Value can be found in the published state on the Working mode property. It's possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals 0:'arm', 1:'off', 2:'alarm', 3:'doorbell'

# Alarm Volume (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE} . value equals 0:'low', 1:'medium', 2:'high', 3:'mute'

# Alarm time (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE} . The unit of this value is minute .

# Light mode (binary)

You can turn the indicator on or off Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.