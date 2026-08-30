Tuya ZG-205ZL
|Model
|ZG-205ZL
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|24Ghz/5.8GHz human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, motion_state, illuminance, fading_time, large_motion_detection_distance, large_motion_detection_sensitivity, small_motion_detection_distance, small_motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, mode, alarm_volume, alarm_time, light_mode
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Motion state (enum)
Motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
large,
small,
static.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Fading time (numeric)
Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Large motion detection distance (numeric)
Large motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
large_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"large_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Large motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Large motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
large_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"large_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Small motion detection distance (numeric)
Small motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
small_motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"small_motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Small motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Small motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
small_motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"small_motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Static detection distance (numeric)
Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Static detection sensitivity (numeric)
Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Mode (enum)
Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
arm,
alarm,
doorbell.
Alarm volume (enum)
Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
low,
medium,
high.
Alarm time (numeric)
Alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
m.
Light mode (binary)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.