Tuya ZG-205Z

ModelZG-205Z
VendorTuya
Description5.8 GHz human presence sensor
Exposespresence, presence_state, target_distance, illuminance_lux, indicator, none_delay_time, move_detection_max, move_detection_min, small_move_detection_max, small_move_detection_min, breath_detection_max, breath_detection_min, move_sensitivity, breath_sensitivity, small_move_sensitivity, linkquality
PictureTuya ZG-205Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Presence state (enum)

The presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, presence, peaceful, small_movement, large_movement.

Target distance (numeric)

Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is m.

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Indicator (binary)

LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

None delay time (numeric)

Hold delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the none_delay_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"none_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800. The unit of this value is Sec.

Move detection max (numeric)

Move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the move_detection_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_detection_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is m.

Move detection min (numeric)

Move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the move_detection_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_detection_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is m.

Small move detection max (numeric)

Small move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the small_move_detection_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_move_detection_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Small move detection min (numeric)

Small move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the small_move_detection_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_move_detection_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Breath detection max (numeric)

Breath detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_detection_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_detection_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Breath detection min (numeric)

Breath detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_detection_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_detection_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Move sensitivity (numeric)

Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Breath sensitivity (numeric)

Breath sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Small move sensitivity (numeric)

Small Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the small_move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.