Tuya ZG-205Z
|Model
|ZG-205Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|5.8 GHz human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, presence_state, target_distance, illuminance_lux, indicator, none_delay_time, move_detection_max, move_detection_min, small_move_detection_max, small_move_detection_min, breath_detection_max, breath_detection_min, move_sensitivity, breath_sensitivity, small_move_sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Presence state (enum)
The presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
presence,
peaceful,
small_movement,
large_movement.
Target distance (numeric)
Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Indicator (binary)
LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
None delay time (numeric)
Hold delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the
none_delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"none_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
28800. The unit of this value is
Sec.
Move detection max (numeric)
Move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_detection_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_detection_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Move detection min (numeric)
Move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_detection_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_detection_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Small move detection max (numeric)
Small move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
small_move_detection_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"small_move_detection_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Small move detection min (numeric)
Small move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
small_move_detection_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"small_move_detection_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Breath detection max (numeric)
Breath detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
breath_detection_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breath_detection_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Breath detection min (numeric)
Breath detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
breath_detection_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breath_detection_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Move sensitivity (numeric)
Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Breath sensitivity (numeric)
Breath sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
breath_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breath_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Small move sensitivity (numeric)
Small Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
small_move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"small_move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.