Tuya ZG-205Z

Model ZG-205Z Vendor Tuya Description 5.8 GHz human presence sensor Exposes presence, presence_state, target_distance, illuminance_lux, indicator, none_delay_time, move_detection_max, move_detection_min, small_move_detection_max, small_move_detection_min, breath_detection_max, breath_detection_min, move_sensitivity, breath_sensitivity, small_move_sensitivity, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

The presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , presence , peaceful , small_movement , large_movement .

Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hold delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the none_delay_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"none_delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is Sec .

Move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the move_detection_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_detection_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

Move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the move_detection_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_detection_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

Small move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the small_move_detection_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_move_detection_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Small move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the small_move_detection_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_move_detection_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Breath detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_detection_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_detection_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Breath detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_detection_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_detection_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Breath sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Small Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the small_move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"small_move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .