Tuya ZG-204ZV
|Model
|ZG-204ZV
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Luminance motion sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, battery, sensitivity, keep_time, illuminance_interval
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 10 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.
Reading and Setting Values
As a low power device, the motion sensor isn't reachable most of the time, but only when active (e.g. because it detected motion). Therefore, requests to read or set values (i.e.
sensitivity or
keep_time) will only work when the sensor detects motion.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
presence (enum)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
1 presence is ON, if
0 OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensitivity (numeric)
PIR sensor sensitivity (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 1~19x.
Keep time (enum)
PIR keep time in seconds (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the
keep_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keep_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
10,
30,
60,
120.
Illuminance interval (numeric)
Brightness acquisition interval (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
720. The unit of this value is
minutes.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
��C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
��C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-30 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
%.