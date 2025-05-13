Tuya ZG-204ZV

Model ZG-204ZV Vendor Tuya Description Luminance motion sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance, battery, sensitivity, keep_time, illuminance_interval Picture

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 10 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

As a low power device, the motion sensor isn't reachable most of the time, but only when active (e.g. because it detected motion). Therefore, requests to read or set values (i.e. sensitivity or keep_time ) will only work when the sensor detects motion.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals 1 presence is ON, if 0 OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

PIR sensor sensitivity (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1~19x.

PIR keep time in seconds (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 10 , 30 , 60 , 120 .

Brightness acquisition interval (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 720 . The unit of this value is minutes .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ��C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is ��C .