TuYa ZG-204ZM
|Model
|ZG-204ZM
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|PIR 24Ghz human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, motion_state, illuminance_lux, battery, fading_time, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, indicator, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Motion state (enum)
Motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
large,
small,
static.
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Fading time (numeric)
Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
28800. The unit of this value is
s.
Static detection distance (numeric)
Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Static detection sensitivity (numeric)
Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
x.
Indicator (binary)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.