Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZG-204ZM

ModelZG-204ZM
VendorTuYa
DescriptionPIR 24Ghz human presence sensor
Exposespresence, motion_state, illuminance_lux, battery, fading_time, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, indicator, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZG-204ZM

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Motion state (enum)

Motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, large, small, static.

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Fading time (numeric)

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800. The unit of this value is s.

Static detection distance (numeric)

Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is m.

Static detection sensitivity (numeric)

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is x.

Indicator (binary)

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.