TuYa ZG-204ZM

Model ZG-204ZM Vendor TuYa Description PIR 24Ghz human presence sensor Exposes presence, motion_state, illuminance_lux, battery, fading_time, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, indicator, linkquality Picture

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

# Motion state (enum)

Motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , large , small , static .

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Fading time (numeric)

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

# Static detection distance (numeric)

Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

# Static detection sensitivity (numeric)

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is x .

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.