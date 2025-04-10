Tuya ZG-204ZK

Model ZG-204ZK Vendor HOBEIAN Description PIR 24Ghz human presence sensor Exposes presence, motion_state, illuminance, battery, fading_time, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, indicator, motion_detection_mode, motion_detection_sensitivity Picture

The manufacturer provides a good technical in-depth document that explains what the various settings mean, good default values for those, a recommended method for trimming these values and various other considerations (like installation position) to get good results.

There seem to be multiple versions of this device which visually look the same. Devices which are detected as Zigbee Model=TS0601, Zigbee Manufacturer=_TZE200_kb5noeto are known to get stuck in "presence detected" state. See this review for more user experiences. One of the suggestions is to remove residual solder-flux from the PCB and/or to resolder some components.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is x .

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.