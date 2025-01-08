HOBEIAN ZG-204ZH

Model ZG-204ZH Vendor HOBEIAN Description PIR 24Ghz human presence sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, temperature, humidity, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, battery, fading_time, indicator, illuminance_interval, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity Picture

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Motion keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Light sensing sampling(refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 720 . The unit of this value is minutes .

Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is m .