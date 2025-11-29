HOBEIAN illuminance sensor
|Model
|ZG-106Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Illuminance sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.