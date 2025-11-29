HOBEIAN illuminance sensor

ModelZG-106Z
VendorTuya
DescriptionIlluminance sensor
Exposesilluminance, battery
PictureHOBEIAN illuminance sensor ZG-106Z

Options

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.