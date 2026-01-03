Excellux ZG-105NTH
|Model
|ZG-105NTH
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor with probe
|Exposes
|probe_temperature_warning, temperature_warning, humidity_warning, battery, probe_temperature, temperature, humidity, sampling_interval, probe_temperature_calibration, probe_temperature_v0_set, probe_temperature_v1_set, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, humidity_calibration, humidity_v0_set, humidity_v1_set
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Probe temperature warning (enum)
Probe temperature sensor warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Temperature warning (enum)
Temperature warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Humidity warning (enum)
Humidity warning. Low: humidity is lower than v0 and v1. High: humidity is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Probe temperature (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Sampling interval (numeric)
Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
1200. The unit of this value is
s.
Probe temperature calibration (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"probe_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Probe temperature v0 set (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"probe_temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
125. The unit of this value is
°C.
Probe temperature v1 set (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"probe_temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
125. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v0 set (numeric)
Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v1 set (numeric)
Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity v0 set (numeric)
Humidity v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity v1 set (numeric)
Humidity v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.