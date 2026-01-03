Excellux ZG-104PLV
|Model
|ZG-104PLV
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|PIR motion sensor, vibration sensor, and light sensor
|Exposes
|presence, vibration, illuminance_warning, battery, illuminance, sampling_interval, vibration_sensitivity, illumiance_v0, illumiance_v1, illumiance_calibration
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (enum)
Presence state, true: motion detected, false: no motion. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
true,
false.
Vibration (binary)
Vibration state, true: vibration detected, false: no vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance warning (enum)
Illuminance warning level. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Sampling interval (numeric)
Sampling illuminance interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
1200. The unit of this value is
s.
Vibration sensitivity (numeric)
Vibration sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50.
Illumiance v0 (numeric)
Illuminance v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance_v0 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumiance_v0": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Illumiance v1 (numeric)
Illuminance v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance_v1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumiance_v1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Illumiance calibration (numeric)
Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumiance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1000 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
lux.